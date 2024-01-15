PPP accuses PML-N of sidelining political opponents

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari talks to the media in Qambar Shahdadkot on January 15, 2024, in this still taken from a video. — Geo News

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has accused the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) of hatching conspiracies against his party to win the February 8 general elections without facing any competition.

As both political bigwigs eyeing the office of the prime minister, the PPP chairman blamed the Nawaz Sharif-led party for gradually sidelining its political opponents in a bid to come into power without having any electoral competition.

Speaking to journalists in Qambar Shahdadkot on Monday, Bilawal alleged that the Nawaz-led party was afraid of facing a strong political opponent in the upcoming polls and wanted to “play alone by ousting all political opponents from the pitch.”

He alleged that some PPP candidates had not been allotted ‘arrow’ electoral sign by the returning officer (RO) after being pressurised by the Nawaz-led party.

The politico, who served as foreign minister in the former PML-N-led coalition government, announced to approach the election commission and courts to challenge the decisions.

“In Punjab, PML-N is trying to take benefit of recent developments against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI),” Bilawal said, while referring to the Supreme Court’s verdict that cost the Imran-led party 'bat' symbol.

He said that there is now a contest between ‘lion’ and ‘arrow’, the electoral signs of PML-N and PPP respectively, in upcoming elections.

Prior to his media talk, Bilawal asked PPP workers to strongly resist and thwart conspiracies being hatched by PML-N.

He reiterated his opinion against any further delay in the organisation of nationwide polls and said: “If some people are still thinking to see a delay in the conduct of polls or try to run away from the electoral battle then they would face a big loss.”

The PPP chairman backed the top court verdict which went against the former ruling party which rose to power in 2018.

He said that his party would not favour any move to deprive a political party of its electoral symbol but PTI had not conducted its intra-party polls in letter and spirit.

Bilawal also praised the top judge Qazi Faez Isa’s verdicts since he assumed the charge of the Chief Justice of Pakistan.