PM Kakar reaches Davos on five-day official visit

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar talks to anchors and journalists in a meeting held at the PM House in Islamabad on August 31, 2023. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has reached Davos, Switzerland to pay a five-day visit where he will participate in the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) — an international non-governmental organisation founded in 1971.

The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson, in a post on X, detailed that the caretaker premier will deliver a keynote address on the theme “Trade Tech’s Trillion Dollar Promise”.

During his stay in Davos from January 15 to 19, PM Kakar will attend three key thematic events on ‘preventing an era of global conflict, restoring faith in the global system and preventing economic fracture’.

On the sidelines of the event, he will hold meetings with the government and business leaders. Additionally, he will also lead a special “Invest in Pakistan” event during the five-day official visit.

This year’s annual meeting of the Geneva-based World Economic Forum will convene under the theme “Rebuilding Trust” to provide the crucial space to step back and focus on the fundamental principles driving trust, including transparency, consistency and accountability.

The upcoming global event will be attended by over 100 governments from around the world, all major international organisations, the Forum’s 1,000 partner companies, as well as civil society leaders, the foremost experts, today’s youth generation, social entrepreneurs and the media.