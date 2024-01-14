Pakistan sends another aid consignment for Gaza as Israeli aggression enters 100th day

Pakistan’s ambassador to Jordan (right) and Jordanian chief of air staff shake hands after receiving the fourth consignment of relief goods from Islamabad at an airport in Jorden. — X/@ndmapk

With the Israeli aggression on Gaza entering its 100th day, a special flight carrying the 4th consignment of relief goods from Pakistan for the people in the besieged enclave arrived in Jorden on Sunday.

The consignment from the people of Pakistan consisted of 20 tonnes of medical and food items.

In a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that Pakistan's Ambassador to Jordan and the Jordanian Chief of Air Staff received the flight for further distribution to the affected people of Gaza.

The health ministry in the Gaza Strip said at least 23,968 people have been killed in the territory in 100 days of Israeli aggression on the besieged enclave. The ministry said it had recorded another 60,582 wounded since fighting erupted on October 7.



As the Israeli aggression entered its 100 days today, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed "no one will stop us" from destroying the Hamas. The brutal aggression has triggered a humanitarian crisis in the territory, as fears grow that fighting could engulf the wider region.

Fresh strikes hit Huthis in Yemen on Saturday after they warned of more attacks in support of Gaza on what they deem Israeli-linked Red Sea shipping.

The US Central Command said its forces hit a Huthi radar site, a day after the first strikes by US and British forces on the group’s sites in Yemen.

Israel vowed to destroy Gaza’s rulers and launched a relentless bombardment that has killed around 24,000 people, mostly women and children.

After the Hague-based International Court of Justice heard arguments this week that accused Israel of breaching the UN Genocide Convention, Netanyahu insisted no court or military foe could stop Israel from achieving its aim of destroying Hamas.

"No one will stop us — not The Hague, not the Axis of Evil and no one else," he told a televised news conference on Saturday, referring to the Iran-aligned "axis of resistance" groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

"It is possible and necessary to continue until victory and we will do it," he added, saying most Hamas battalions in Gaza had been "eliminated".

— Additional input from AFP.