A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — Geo.tv/File

ISLAMABAD: As the nation is heading towards the general election, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered political parties to ensure “mandatory” 5 per cent representation of women candidates on general seats under Section 206 of the Elections Act, 2017.

The electoral watchdog set a five-day deadline for political parties to submit the list of male and female candidates for general seats after concluding the allotment of electoral symbols yesterday ahead of the sought-after February 8 elections.

Copy of election commission’s order in which political parties with election symbols called upon to submit lists of male, female candidates. — ECP

The top electoral body had a hectic day yesterday to conclude the crucial phase of allotment of electoral symbols to the registered political parties.

The institution was forced to extend its deadline for symbols’ allocation multiple times due to the pending verdict of the Supreme Court hearing embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) desperately seeking to regain its iconic ‘bat’ sign.

A three-member bench — headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali — announced its unanimous verdict after a day-long hearing.

The top court declared the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) January 10 order “null and void”, depriving the former ruling party of its 'iconic' electoral symbol — bat — just days ahead of the general elections.

The electoral symbol is crucial to any political party as voters know which candidate to vote for on polling day; however, since the PTI does not have a unified symbol now, it might lose votes due to confusion among the people.

Following the verdict, the electoral watchdog concluded its symbols’ allocation process late Saturday night to advance to the next phases of the forthcoming polls.

As per schedule, the upcoming phase would further clear the air about their final candidates going to join the decisive electoral battle.

The general elections are set for the 8th of the next month.