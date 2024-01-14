3 terrorists killed, 5 soldiers martyred in Kech operation

Security forces travelling in a military vehicle. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: An improvised explosive device (IED) explosion hit a security vehicle in Balochistan’s Kech district following which security forces responded and killed three terrorists, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday.

The military’s media wing said that security personnel and terrorists engaged in a fierce gunfight after a security vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in Kech’s Buleda area.

The troops immediately responded and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as a result of which three terrorists were killed. During the operation, five soldiers embraced martyrdom.

The martyred soldiers were identified as

Sepoy Tipu Razzaq, 23, resident of district Sahiwal;

Sepoy Sunny Shaukat, 24, resident of district Karachi;

Sepoy Shafi Ullah, 23, resident of district Lasbela;

Lance Naik Tariq Ali, 25, resident of district Orakzai; and

Sepoy Muhammad Tariq Khan, 25, resident of district Mianwali.

Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the ISPR said.

“Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve."