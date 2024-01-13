PTI candidates to contest elections independently

PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on January 13, 2024, in this still taken from a video. — Geo News

After plans the former ruling party had failed to materialise, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saturday night announced its candidates would contest elections independently.

“All PTI candidates will contest independently. We will issue a list of all our candidates with their election symbols,” PTI’s now-former chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan told journalists at the Supreme Court in Islamabad.

The PTI’s resolve to still contest polls came after the Supreme Court upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to strip of PTI’s ‘bat’ symbol. Moreover, the party’s plan to issue tickets on the Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriati’s (PTI-N) symbol also backfired as the latter’s chairman “backed out” of a deal.



Even if the PTI-N had agreed to issue tickets, the ECP, following PTI’s move, took notice of “deceiving attempts” by some candidates through their applications.

It clarified that the electoral symbol of another political party would not be allotted to candidates whose affidavits contradict their original party affiliation.

In his presser, Gohar noted that the top court’s order issued today was “controversial” and it had “deeply disappointed” him. He added that his party would challenge the Supreme Court's verdict.



Gohar, who was elected the party’s chairman, but since the intra-party polls are invalid, he’s been stripped of his title as well, said that the majority of Pakistan’s voters support the PTI.

“Whether we have the bat or not, the people will still vote for us,” Gohar added, but noted that it was the court’s duty to ensure that every person’s basic rights are guaranteed.

For his part, PTI leader Barrister Ali Zafar said the party was anticipating the decision, therefore, their preparations were complete. “We will compete the February 8 with all-out force,” he added.