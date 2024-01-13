Pipri West Grid to witness 'critical maintenance activity': KE

This image shows the transmission lines. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Karachi's Pipri West Grid is scheduled to go under critical maintenance activity by the city's primary electricity supplier K-Electric tomorrow (Sunday).

As per the KE, the maintenance activity will provision a power shutdown from 9am to 1:30pm adding that areas that might witness power outages include B-4 customers (Amreli Steel, Dewan Cement, Naveena Steel), 132kV RECP, Gharo, BOC, and Dhabeji Grid.

The maintenance activity may result in a temporary interruption of supply in areas connected to the above-mentioned Grid, the power supplier noted.

"Interruptions in power supply due to maintenance and technical faults should not be equated with load shedding," the statement added.



Meanwhile, customers may also reach out to KE’s social media platforms or via call centre 118 for further guidance.

The maintenance activity comes as KE has been carrying out maintenance activities on multiple grids in recent days.

A day earlier, the power supplier announced that parts of Korangi would experience around a 9-hour electricity shutdown due to a “critical maintenance activity” at Korangi South Grid on Saturday (today).

Before that, KE had carried out maintenance activity at Malir Grid on December 29 to ensure the stability and reliability of the power supply to consumers residing in these areas.