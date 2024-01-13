Terrorist commander, three others gunned down in KP ops

Pakistan army soldiers can be seen in this image. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Security forces Saturday neutralised four terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan (DI) districts.

As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), forces carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan's Mir Ali area.

The operation resulted in the elimination of high-value terrorist commander Tabassum alias "Qadarman" and another terrorist Sajid alias "Sarkandi", who was sent to hell after an intense exchange of fire between the militants and the security forces.

Meanwhile, two wanted militants were gunned down in another joint operation conducted by the security forces and police in Dera Ismail Khan district's Kulachi area.

"Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians.

"Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area," the ISPR added, further highlighting that locals of the area appreciated the operations and expressed their full support to eliminate the scourge of terrorism.

Pakistan has witnessed an alarming surge in terror-related incidents since the Taliban-led administration took over Afghanistan in 2021.

The year 2023 saw as many as 586 terror attacks with 17% claimed by banned terror outfits such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Daesh, and others.

Meanwhile, security forces conducted 197 operations against outlaws leaving 537-545 of them dead.