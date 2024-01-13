Bilawal thinks PTI might contest elections on symbol other than ‘bat’

MULTAN: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) might have to contest general polls on a symbol other than "bat" after it bungled its intra-party elections, Geo News reported.
Talking to journalists in Multan, outside Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Rana Mahmood ul Hassan’s house, Bilawal said PTI might have to contest the general elections slated for February 20 on another symbol because of their blunders. Before Bilawal took the floor, Mahmood ul Hassan announced joining the PPP.
Bilawal said the PTI founder wanted to get into power by rigging elections. The elections reforms would have been better, if the PTI founder had supported the PPP, he added.
He said PPP would fight no matter how the “pitch” was in the elections. All the political parties represented elites but his party represented poor masses, farmers, labourers and students, he said.
“Others are looking (for help) in one direction or the other, but we are looking towards the people as our ideology is different from other parties,” he said adding that one wanted to escape from prison, the other wanted to get out of it.
The PPP chief said his party would give a surprise on February 8. The candidates should begin their election campaign and nobody should remain under the illusion that polls would not be held, he said.
Bilawal reiterated to provide financial aid to labourers through "Benazir Mazdoor Card". He also said education and any other necessity of the youth would be fulfilled.
“The other parties give relief to the rich and hurt the underprivileged. While we consider the common men centre of power and we want to become their ladla (blue-eyed boy),” he said adding that they made arrangements for themselves no matter if they got level-playing field or not.
He blamed Imran Khan for succeeding in rigging general elections last time.
