VIDEO: New case of street harassment against women surfaces in Karachi

Karachi's alarming trend of harassment against women tends to be unceasing as the year 2024 saw the first reported case of street harassment in the metropolis.



A man riding a motorcycle was caught on CCTV camera blatantly groping a woman passing by in a street of a residential area in North Karachi in district central. The woman was accompanied by a child, apparently bringing him back from school in the afternoon.

The harasser's face was clearly seen in the video captured by a CCTV camera.

Police took notice of the matter and said that the offender fled the scene after the incident. However, the police said a search was underway for him.

It may be noted that this is the first such incidence of the year 2024, as multiple cases of a similar nature surfaced last year.

In 2023, two women found themselves in a dangerous situation in separate instances when men riding motorcycles tried to touch them inappropriately.

The most appalling of them was the one where the suspect tried to sexually assault a woman walking in a street.

The video showed the man doing lewd actions in the presence of a woman whom he then tried to attack, but the alleged victim fended him off and escaped.