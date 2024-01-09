Billie Eilish 'flirts with' Sports Illustrated model Haley Kalil at Golden Globes 2024

File footage

Billie Eilish had a little flirty exchange with model Haley Kalil at the Golden Globes 2024, weeks after revealing her gender identity.



The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to Instagram on Monday, Jan. 8, sharing a video of her crossing paths with the Golden Globe winner.

She captioned the video as: "Congratulations @billieeilish! She’s a GIRL’S GIRL truly one of the dope at people I had to honor of running into! @goldenglobes,” ending it with a red heart emoji.

In the video the 31-year-old model expressed herself, noting: “Billie, can I just say I am literally obsessed with you.”

Billie was quick to make a comeback as she checked her out and responded: “Oh thanks babe, you look hot as balls.”

The Come Out and Play alum in the November issue of Variety, revealing her sexual orientation and attraction to women, sharing: "I love them as people. I'm attracted to them as people. I'm attracted to them really...I'm physically attracted to them.”

Adding, “But I'm also very intimidated by them, their beauty and their presence.”