PTI leaders differ over SC verdict ending lifetime disqualification of lawmakers

The top leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) shared mixed reactions to the top court’s verdict nullifying its 2018 judgment on lifetime disqualification of lawmakers under Article 62(1)(F).



A seven-member SC bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa abolished lifetime disqualification of parliamentarians, paving the way for Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) chief Jehangir Khan Tareen to contest general election, scheduled for February 8.

“For the reasons to be recorded later and subject to amplifications and explanations made therein, by a majority of 6 to 1 (Yahya Afridi, J. dissenting), it is decided and declared that: i. Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is not a self-executory provision as it does not, by itself, specify the court of law that is to make the declaration mentioned therein, nor does it provide for any procedure for making, and any period for disqualification incurred by, such declaration,” the court verdict read issued a day earlier.

Reacting to verdict, PTI leader and senior lawyer Hamid Khan hailed the judgment saying the decision will promote democracy in the country.

Speaking on Geo News’ Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath show on Monday, Khan said it is for the voters and not the courts to decide about “good and bad” in elections.

“It will be an undemocratic act to keep any political party out of elections,” he said.

The PTI leader also hoped that the courts will restore the party’s iconic bat electoral symbol that was taken away after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared the party’s intra-party polls “unconstitutional”.

Khan also expressed concerns over alleged denial of level-playing to PTI candidates, saying he was expecting the court that they will ensure justice in this matter as well.

However, PTI leader Hammad Azhar criticised the SC’s verdict saying “blue-eyed” has been declared eligible to contest polls while those who are facing false cases and allegations were barred from elections.

“Those who are facing false cases and only allegations cannot contest elections. But those who were convicted and disqualified by the Supreme Court, were declared eligible for election. Wow!” he wrote on his X handle.



