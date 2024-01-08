With eyes on polls, political parties laud SC historic ruling on lifetime disqualification

(Left to right) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President Abdul Aleem Khan, and Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira. — PID/APP/File

With all eyes on the February 8 polls, major political parties — including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) — have considered the Supreme Court’s (SC) historic verdict to end politicians’ lifetime disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution a welcoming move.

The apex court set aside its verdict in the Samiullah Baloch case and called back its previous order of disbarring politicians from running for office ever. The landmark judgment increases hopes for several political bigwigs preparing to contest the forthcoming general election.

A seven-member larger bench — headed by CJP Qazi Faez Isa announced the verdict with a 6-1 majority as Justice Yahya disagreed with his fellow judges, backing the apex court's previous judgment.

The top court stated in its verdict that no person can be barred for a lifetime from running in elections if they are disqualified under Article 62 (1)(f).

'Nawaz vindicated, Nisar’s injustice discarded'

Hailing the fresh verdict, Central Secretary Information of the Nawaz-led party Marriyum Aurangzeb termed it "a step towards the restoration of constitutional sanity".

"History has vindicated Nawaz Sharif and restored his honour, while [former CJP] Saqib Nisar’s short-lived vengeful act has been dishonourably discarded," she said in a statement.

Marriyum claimed that the provision of lifetime disqualification was an instrument created for one reason and one agenda to persecute and exclude the "longest-serving prime minister from national politics forever".

"The architects of this sinister provision in the law should be held accountable for adulterating the Constitution of Pakistan, which was the highest level of offence in the Islamic republic," she added.

The former federal minister further said: "Let the true representatives of Pakistanis not be eliminated from the political landscape due to the ‘conspiratorial nefarious designs of a few individuals."

Marriyum stressed that stringent consequences need to be defined to ensure that nobody should ever dare abrogate the Constitution for political gains.

The principle of constitutional sanctity and sanity must not be restricted to the PML-N Quaid, but also "stand for all patriotic political leaders of Pakistan". Only the people of Pakistan have the power through their vote to qualify or disqualify their representatives, she concluded.

IPP president congratulates Nawaz, Tareen

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan termed the Supreme Court’s verdict "a welcoming move".

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Aleem congratulated the party’s Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif after an end to their lifetime disqualification.

'Judiciary moving to correct its record’

PPP senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira termed the top court’s verdict as a "good step" to move to ‘correct its record”.

Talking to Geo News, he said parliament enacted a law that capped disqualification at a maximum of five years under Article 62(1)(f); however, it was challenged in court.

Expressing his views, Kaira urged to end the tradition of challenging every decision of the Parliament House in courts. “There’s also a perception that the apex court is correcting the wrongs committed in the past and this step should be supported."

The senior politician, who served on several top portfolios in previous governments, concluded his statement, saying: “The latest decision has accepted parliament’s decision, so this is a good move. The Supreme Court has accepted the parliament and people’s supremacy.”

‘Ladlas declared eligible for polls’

Hammad Azhar, who is currently holding two top positions in the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as secretary-general and acting president, criticised the apex court’s ruling in a social media post.

Taking to X, the politico alleged that those have been barred from contesting the February 8 polls who were accused of false cases and allegations.

He also slammed that some ladlas (blue-eyed individuals) have been cleared ahead of nationwide polls who were "convicted and faced disqualification from the top court".



