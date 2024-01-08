Soldier martyred in gun battle with terrorists in N Waziristan

A Pakistani soldier patrols near Line of Control at Salohi village in Poonch district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on April 26, 2021. — AFP

A soldier embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces effectively engaged terrorists’ location and apprehended one terrorist in injured condition.

“However, during an intense exchange of fire, Havildar Muhammad Zahir, 41, resident of District Mardan, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.”

The ISPR further said that a sanitisation operation was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” read the statement.