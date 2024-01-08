Sindh schools time changed

Students arrive at their school on their first day after the end of winter break in Karachi, on January 1, 2024. — Online

The timing of schools in Sindh has been revised once again, the province’s Education and Literacy Department announced on Monday.

The notification issued for the amendment in time.

The normal time for schools is 8am; however, in line with the earlier decisions, it was changed to 8:30am last week — amid the cold temperature.

But as the mercury falls, the education department has again revised the time. Now, the school will kick off at 9am.

“...all the Government and Private Educational Institutions under the Administrative Control of School Education & Literacy Department shall function from 9:00am,” the department said in a notification.

The fresh timing will remain in place till January 31. The notification added that schools in Karachi would still open at 8:30am.

Interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi had earlier in the day made an important announcement ahead of the end of schools’ winter vacation.

Students will be going back to their educational institutions starting January 10. But they won’t be going to school at 8am, like they usually did.

The CM, in a statement on X, announced: “Due to the ongoing winter wave, schools will resume on 10th Jan, 2024.”

“From 10th to 22nd Jan, schools will start at 9:30 am. It is highly advisable to wear jackets and warm clothes,” the chief minister added.