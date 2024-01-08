RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir met the civil and military leadership of Bahrain and discussed matters related to bilateral military and security cooperation between the two brotherly countries, read a statement issued by the military's media wing on Monday.



According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief — who is currently in Bahrain on a two-day official visit — met the kingdom’s top leadership, including King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Commander of Bahrain Defence Forces Field Marshal Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa and Commander of Bahrain National Guard General Shaikh Mohammad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

"During the meetings, matters of mutual interest including bilateral military and security cooperation were discussed."



Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir meets Bahrain's top brass. — ISPR

The dignitaries lauded the Pakistan Army’s achievements in the fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability, it added



The COAS was also the chief guest at the 27th Raising Day of Bahrain National Guard where he was warmly welcomed and given a guard of honour, ISPR said.

He also witnessed a demonstration related to the counter-terrorism training exercise.

In recognition of his significant efforts and contributions to the enhancement of bilateral ties between Pakistan and Bahrain, King Al Khalifa conferred the Military Medal Order of Bahrain First Class on COAS General Munir.



The commander Bahrain National Guard extended his gratitude and appreciation to the Pakistan Army for providing highly professional training to the Bahrain National Guard in military and counter terrorism domains.