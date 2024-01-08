Election to be held on February 8, come what may: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari interacts with journalists outside the Supreme Court on January 8, 2024. — X/@MediaCellPPP/screengrab

With general elections less than a month away, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Monday said the polls would be held on February 8, come what may.



Talking to journalists outside the Supreme Court on Monday, the former foreign minister said: “The election will be held on February 8 [as per schedule] even if [they] get a resolution passed from the United Nations (UN). He asked the nation to prepare for the upcoming elections in the country.

His remarks came days after the Senate approved a non-binding resolution seeking a delay in the general elections, set to be staged next month, drawing strong criticism from mainstream political parties.

Responding to a question, Bilawal asked if the words of a few senators have more weightage than those of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa.

In November last year, the top judge had remarked: “God willing, the elections will be held on February 8.” He made the remarks during the hearing of multiple pleas seeking timely elections within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies.

The apex court had ordered the caretaker set-up to ensure the conduct of general elections on February 8, a day after President Arif Alvi and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja unanimously agreed on the aforementioned date during a meeting held at the President's House.

Bilawal hoped the PPP would sweep the upcoming elections, including in Karachi and Hyderabad. He vowed that his party would eliminate inflation, unemployment and poverty in the country.

To another query, he hoped the PPP would get justice in the presidential reference pertaining to a death sentence awarded to former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Bilawal further said that it was an opportunity to fix history, adding that all the stakeholders should admit their mistakes. He also hoped that the CJP and other judges would make decisions based on justice.

"We don't think there is enough transparency in our system to award capital punishment to anyone,” he added.