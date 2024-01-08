Punjab schools' winter vacation: CM Naqvi makes important announcement

Children cross a street on their way to school amid heavy smog conditions in Lahore, Pakistan, on February 12, 2021. — AFP

With the Punjab schools' winter vacation coming to an end, caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Monday made an important announcement.

Students will be going back to their educational institutions starting January 10. But they won’t be going to school at 8am like they usually did.

The CM, in a statement on X, announced: “Due to the ongoing winter wave, schools will resume on 10th Jan, 2024.”

“From 10th to 22nd Jan, schools will start at 9:30 am. It is highly advisable to wear jackets and warm clothes,” the chief minister added.

During this time of the year, the temperature falls in several parts of the province, and is coupled by smog.

In view of the persisting cold weather conditions, the Punjab School Education Department had last week extended the winter holidays of public and private educational institutions till January 9.

Earlier, the annual winter break for schools in Punjab commenced on December 18, 2023, and was scheduled to conclude on January 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Sindh education department has said that schools will open at 9am instead of 8:30 am — which was extended last week from 8am. However, students in Karachi will be going to school at 8:30am.