Justice being served must be evident in judicial orders: CJP

CJP Qazi Faez Isa addressing a ceremony for the launch of the Federal Judicial Academy's e-campus in Islamabad on January 6, 2024, in this still taken from a video. — PTVNews/File

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa said Saturday that not everyone needs to agree with the court's decision but those orders must show that justice is being done.



The remarks came as the top judge addressed the ceremony for the launch of the Federal Judicial Academy's e-campus in Islamabad.

"Every citizen has the right to disagree with the decisions of judiciary. It isn't necessary that the citizens concur with [the decisions] but justice should be seen being done in judicial decisions," the top judge said.

He commended the broadcast of the Supreme Court's (SC) hearing of the SC Practice and Procedure Act case live, saying that live coverage gives the viewers, especially the students, an opportunity to learn, the top judge said while commending the



"Live coverage gives people the confidence that justice is being served," CJP Isa said.

He said that the academy was working under a strong board and its success is the success for everyone.

CJP Isa said that as many as 3,200 judges are working in the country and the academy is providing training on different levels.

He said that the academy brings together judges from different provinces and regions on a single platform where they can share their experiences and ideas with each other.

He further stated that he feels satisfied by seeing the use of modern technology in the judicial academy.