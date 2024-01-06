In counter move, JI submits resolution in Senate for timely polls

ISLAMABAD: A Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) lawmaker has filed a resolution in the Senate calling for February 8 elections to be held on their announced date, a day after the house passed a resolution seeking a delay in the polls.
JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, in the resolution submitted to the Senate Secretariat today, pointed out that holding elections is a constitutional requirement.
The resolution stated that holding timely elections is the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the caretaker government.
“Supreme Court verdict on elections has been issued and February 8 has been set as the date for the elections,” states the resolution. It added that the recently passed resolution calling for a delay in the polls is "undemocratic and unconstitutional".
“Free and fair elections should be held on February 8 and all parties should be provided with a level playing field,” states the resolution. It added that the recently passed resolution be considered illegal.
A day earlier, the Senate approved a non-binding resolution seeking a delay in the general elections, set to be staged on February 8, drawing strong criticism from major political parties.
Senator Dilawar Khan, an independent lawmaker, moved the resolution in the upper house of the parliament, which got the approval during the presence of 14 senators — who were the only lawmakers present in the house of 100.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Gurdeep Singh and Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Behramand Tangi abstained from voting. However, the caretaker government opposed the resolution and also said it has not received any message of dealing polls so far.
Both parties have issued notices to their lawmakers seeking a response as to why they didn't oppose the resolution.
