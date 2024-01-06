What are new school timings in Sindh?

As Sindh reels from the cold wave that has gripped the province, Sindh Education and Literacy Department Friday announced new school timings to cater to the students' welfare and ease.
All private and government schools across Sindh will operate from 8:30am, with the new timings set to remain in place till January 31, 2024.
"With the approval of the competent authority in view of the prevailing waves of severe cold [...] all government and private educational institutes under the administrative control of the School Education and Literacy Department, shall function from 8:30am," read the notification issued by the Sindh School Education and Literacy Department.
The notification comes as the schools across Sindh resumed classes on January 1 after a 10-day winter vacation break that commenced on December 22, 2023.
The new academic year in the public and private schools across Sindh will commence on April 15, 2024, and August 1, 2024, in the colleges.
Sindh is not the only province facing severe cold, as the Punjab government — owing to harsh weather conditions — has extended the winter holidays of public and private educational institutions till January 9.
The schools in Punjab will reopen on January 10 with strict restrictions regarding the wearing of face masks within school premises.
