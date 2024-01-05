Inside out: Here’s how Senate adopts resolution to delay Feb 8 polls

An undated image of the Senate hall. — Senate official website

Noted journalist and Geo News anchorperson Hamid Mir on Friday said that all those lawmakers who voted in favour of the resolution seeking a delay in the February 8 general elections in the Senate were surprisingly unaware of the bill even a few moments earlier.

Earlier today, the upper house of parliament adopted a resolution — amid thin attendance — seeking to delay the elections due to “security concerns”, stirring massive criticism by the political parties as electioneering is in full swing across the country.

Speaking to Geo News, Mir said: “I was present in the Parliament House ahead of the resolution sailed through the house. A few moments before the motion was adopted, all those senators who gave their nods to the bill were present in the office of Senate Chairman [Sadiq Sanjrani] and none of them knew that such a resolution was to be tabled in the house.”

During the informal discussion, the senators — who later cast their votes in favour of the resolution — were advocating against any delay in the upcoming general elections, however, PML-N’s Senator Afnanullah Khan was smelling a conspiracy against holding the elections, the journalist added.

“Prince Umar was saying that his nomination papers were approved [by the ECP] and he was preparing for the elections. Manzoor Kakar also said that he has started preparations for polls. While a minority senator was sitting silent. But then, suddenly the Senate chairman went upstairs and the resolution was tabled.”

At that time, there were only 14 senators in the house of 100, Mir said, adding that 12 of them cast their votes in favour of the resolution.

Senator Afnanullah opposed the resolution moved by independent Senator Dilawar Khan during the session.

Most of the senators who approved the resolution belonged to Balochistan and erstwhile Fata, the anchorperson said, adding that they hailed from small political parties.

On his part, anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada termed the resolution “a conspiracy and wish of someone aimed at postponing the elections” and added that the motion had no legal and constitutional value.

Referring to the security situations during the 2008 and 2013 elections, Khanzada said that neither weather nor security reasons can be used as an excuse for postponing the election.

Reacting to the resolution, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman said that the party has a clear stance that the elections should not be put off.

"We absolutely do not support the delay in elections," she said, adding that the PPP didn't favour the Senate resolution.

Meanwhile, PPP senator Shahadat Awan — who was not present during the session — said that his party wants elections to be staged under any circumstances.

"This is rebellion against the Constitution. It was a [pre-planned] move and a conspiracy because the polls must be held on time," he said.

He reiterated that the resolution was tabled under a "plan" as the matter was not part of the Order of the Day today. Senator Awan said that the PPP is fully prepared for the polls.

"Those who can see their defeat [in elections] want to delay the polls," he added.

Sher Afzal Marwat, central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who also abstained from voting on the motion today, told Geo News that the Constitution was "violated" in the Senate.

"The resolution for delay in general elections is an attack on the Constitution," he said, adding that there is no single clause in the charter for putting off the polls.

Marwat also said that Article 6 applies to all those who voted in favour of the resolution. No one can approve an anti-constitutional resolution in the Senate, he added.

Condemning the approval of the Senate resolution, Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq said that the motion was a conspiracy against the country and democracy.

"Who will bring the democracy on track if it is derailed," he said, stressing that delaying elections due to unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan would be tantamount to surrendering before the ones causing unrest.

Haq said that peace and stability in the country could be ensured only through timely elections. He said that his party wants free and fair elections in the country on February 8.

The resolution's text

Acknowledging that:

The Constitution of Pakistan upholds the right to vote for every citizen of Pakistan;

The Constitutional duty assigned to the Election Commission of Pakistan to conduct free and fair elections is contingent upon inclusivity and ensuring the participation of all regions and people. The voter turnout in colder areas remains notably high during moderate weather conditions;

January and February are recognized as the coldest months in a majority of the areas of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa;

Various groups and political parties have expressed significant reservations regarding anticipated difficulties in ensuring the participation of residents in cold areas during the electioneering process noting with great concern that;

Recent incidents, including the foiled attempts on the lives of Jarnlat Ulema-e-(JUI-F) Chief Maulana Faziur Rehman and former MNA Mohsin Dawar, as well as threatening calls targeting Awaml National Party's Provincial Chief Aimal Wali Khan and other political figures, have raised concerns about the safety of political leaders;

The Ministry of Interior has convoyed serious threats to the lives of prominent politicians, further exacerbating the challenges faced by political parties in exercising their right to free and fair election campaigning;

There has been a marked increase in attacks on security forces and citizens claiming precious lives, particularly in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan Provinces. The intelligence agencies have warned of militant attack threats on election rallies in the two provinces;

Increase in attacks targeting both security forces and civilians, resulting In the loss of valuable lives, particularly in the northwestern region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan Provinces;

Alerts issued by intelligence agencies, indicating imminent threats of militant attacks on election rallies within the aforementioned provinces may have potential impact on the safety of citizens and the democratic electoral process;

Cognizant of the resurgence of the Covid-19 virus in the country and health sector's concerns about potential further spread;

Reaffirms that while holding the judgment of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding the elections date in the highest esteem for the Upper House of the Parliament, the Senate of Pakistan, being the defender of the rights of all federating units, is obligated to ensure the constitutional guarantees and to alleviate fears of the smaller provinces especially vulnerable geographical territories;

The Senate of Pakistan hereby resolves that;

Conducting elections without addressing legitimate concerns, facilitating sufficient opportunities for election campaigns, and guaranteeing the safety of politicians and citizens would amount to a violation of the fundamental right to vote and political participation, as safeguarded by the Constitution of Pakistan;

The Elections scheduled for 8th February 2024 may be postponed to facilitate the effective participation of people from all areas of Pakistan and belonging to all political shades in the electioneering process. This delay aims to protect and uphold their constitutional right to political participation;

The Election Commission of Pakistan is urged to promptly implement the postponement and ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place to facilitate the smooth conduct of elections on the revised date;

The process of filing nomination papers and scrutiny shall continue with the revised/extended timelines;

The Election Commission of Pakistan shall engage proactively with relevant stakeholders, political parties, and communities to address their concerns and foster an environment conducive to free and fair elections;

The Senate of Pakistan expresses confidence in the ability of the Election Commission of Pakistan to effectively manage and oversee the revised election schedule, ensuring the integrity and fairness of the electoral process.