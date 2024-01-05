'Pleased and relieved' David Warner reunites with lost baggy greens

Australian cricketer David Warner. — Instagram/davidwarner31

Australian cricketer David Warner was reunited with what he had been looking for days, as he got his lost baggy greens back on Friday.



The cricketer lost his luggage containing the cherished cap a few days ago as he travelled from Melbourne to Sydney for the third Test against Pakistan.

The baggy greens are highly esteemed by the Australian cricketers and there is a long tradition of them wearing the caps throughout their careers, even if they become torn and tattered.

Losing the Test cap prompted Warner to make a desperate plea for its recovery. However, the gear was found after days of searching as the cricketer made a desperate plea for the recovery of baggy greens.

"David Warner's missing baggy greens have been located," CA said in a statement.

"The bag in which they were packed was found at the team hotel (in Sydney) with all the contents inside.

"The movements of the missing bag are unknown despite extensive searches and the review of CCTV footage at multiple locations and the efforts of numerous parties since Tuesday."

Taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old player said he was "pleased and relieved" to have found his Test cap.

"Any cricketer knows how special their cap is and I will treasure this for the rest of my life," Warner said in a video.



"It is a load off my shoulders going into the last couple of days."

The ongoing third Test against Pakistan in Sydney will be Warner's farewell to Test cricket.

He is one of Australia's greatest opening batsmen, scoring 8,729 Test runs since his 2011 debut at an average of 44.53, with 26 centuries.

Warner’s bag, containing the cherished Test cap, had gone missing during the team's flight from Melbourne to Sydney.

— Additional input from AFP