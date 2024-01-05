Senators want delay in elections

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Friday approved a resolution seeking to postpone the general elections slated for February 8, 2024, Geo News reported.



The resolution was floated by Senator Dilawal Khan in the Upper House.

Dilawar Khan said it was the duty of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct free and fair elections and ensure everyone’s participation.

He said most of the areas were currently experiencing harsh cold weather, hence, participation in those areas was unmanageable.

Highlighting the law and order situation, Dilawar Khan said attacks were carried out on Mohsin Dawar and Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) members.

Even security forces were attacked in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added. He said ANP leader Aimal Wali also had reservations over elections.

The senator said threat alerts were also issued by the intelligence agencies during election rallies.

“The Senate says that elections should not be held without removing the hurdles, therefore, the February 8 elections should be postponed,” he said adding that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should begin the process of postponing the polls.

He also said the Senate trusted the electoral body.

The resolution was opposed by Senator Afnan Ullah Khan of Pakistan Muslim League—Nawaz (PML-N).

Opposing the resolution, Senator Afnanullah criticised it saying that the security situation in the country was worse at the time of 2008 and 2013 general elections. Elections would never be held if an excuse of security was made, he added.

He asked if the United Kingdom and United States deferred the elections during the World War II. He said an excuse was being made on the basis of weather too.

Senator Afnanullah likened the campaign for postponing elections as an act of 'boot-polishing'. Senator Samina said climate change was a rather new phenomenon. She said now the country was undergoing a change for the better. "We hold our armed forces in high esteem," she added.

Senator Kauda Babar said there were parts of the country, where elections could not be held because of extreme weather conditions.

"Are politicians the only ones left to die," asked Senator Babar. He demanded of the government to come clear on the security measures taken for the safety of the candidates. He told the Upper House that his uncle passed away today and instead of grieving he was debating in the Senate.

“You cannot just leave us to die. That's not going to happen. Who will ensure security steps for those who choose to run election campaign,” Senator Babar said. He also stressed that issuing threat alert was not enough and security should also be provided to election contestants. "The situation in the country was grim, the election contesters were not safe," he said.

ANP Senator Hidayatullah Khan said they were not against the elections, they would contest the polls. They wanted that elections were held without spilling of blood, he said.

Extending full support for the resolution, BAP Senator Prince Ahmed Umar said their preparation was complete. However, he said, he was oblivious of the situation in KP and Balochistan.

Another BAP senator, Manzoor Kakar said they would not let the masses become victim of terrorism.

At the time of the resolution’s passing, total 14 senators were present in the House. PTI Senator Gurdeep Singh and PPP’s Behramand Tangi abstained from voting.

The Senate chairman adjourned the Senate session indefinitely.



