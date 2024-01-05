Terrorist commander among two killed in KP's Tank: ISPR

A security personnel stands guard next to the site of a bomb blast in Bajaur district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on July 31, 2023. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed two terrorists including a commander during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

According to the military's media wing, the forces conducted the operation on the night of January 4-5 on the reported presence of terrorists in the area.

"During the conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange, two terrorists, including HVT (high-value target) Gul Yousaf also known as Toor, were sent to hell," said the ISPR.

The statement added that terrorist Yousaf remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces including high-profile terrorist attacks in Tank and DI Khan districts as well as extortion and target killing of innocent civilians.

"He was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies and the government had fixed head money of Rs2.5 million on him," said the ISPR.

The statement said that the local populace appreciated the efforts of the security forces in maintaining peace and stability in the area, adding that the security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

'2023 saw disturbing surge in suicide attacks'

Pakistan, in 2023, saw a disturbing surge in suicide attacks by terrorists, reaching the highest level since 2014.

The data gathered by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) stated that security forces remained the primary targets of these terrorist attacks, with civilians constituting the second-largest victim category.

At least 48% of deaths (157) and 58% of injuries (340) were inflicted upon security personnel, the data stated. The number of civilian casualties was closer to these statistics with 130 deaths and 242 injured.

As per regional comparisons, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bore the brunt of these attacks, reporting 23 instances that resulted in 254 fatalities and 512 injuries.

Within KP, newly merged districts (NMD) experienced 13 suicide attacks, leading to 85 deaths and 206 injuries. Balochistan faced five attacks, causing 67 deaths and 52 injuries, while Sindh witnessed one suicide attack resulting in eight deaths and 18 injuries.