Foreign policy should prioritise socio-economic well-being of Pakistanis: PM

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Thursday emphasised that Pakistan’s foreign policy should be transformed in line with contemporary progressive and economic imperatives.

The premier, in his keynote address at the Envoy’s Conference in Islamabad, stressed that Pakistan’s foreign policy should be guided by a vision of Pakistan as a progressive, economically ascendant state that prioritises the socio-economic well-being of its people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is hosting the Envoys’ Conference from January 4-6 in which Pakistan’s envoys from important capitals are participating to deliberate various facets of the country’s foreign policy.

Welcoming the prime minister, interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani outlined the framework of discussions at the Envoys’ Conference and its importance as a deliberative forum on diplomatic challenges and opportunities for Pakistan in view of global and regional developments.

The top diplomat underscored the need for strengthening the anchoring role of the Foreign Office in foreign policy formulation and implementation, the state news agency reported.

PM Kakar shared his perspective about the pressing demands on the conduct of Pakistan’s foreign policy to align it with present-day imperatives.

“Pakistan would always champion the Jammu and Kashmir cause and its resolution as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” he said, adding it should also continue to aim for peace and mutually beneficial relations across the globe.

Pakistan would continue to stand for international law and purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, mainstreaming economic diplomacy and supporting the Palestinian cause, the prime minister added.

He termed the conference timely and relevant against the backdrop of profound transformations taking place in the region and around the globe.

Premier Kakar reaffirmed his trust in Pakistan’s diplomacy and diplomats in their capability to fully deliver despite pressing odds and expressed the hope that the deliberations of the conference would lead to practical suggestions to navigate Pakistan’s foreign policy through present-day challenges.

The caretaker PM also extended his best wishes to the foreign ministry and Pakistani diplomats in safeguarding the country’s interests and advancing its global stature.