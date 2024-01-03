Iran twin blasts: Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks in Kerman

An outside view of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad. — Twitter/File

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Wednesday strongly condemned the dastardly terrorist attacks in the Martyrs Cemetery of the provincial capital of Kerman, Iran, which claimed at least 103 lives.

The death toll from twin bombings at the tomb of Iranian Revolutionary Guards general Qasem Soleimani, who was slain in a US drone attack in 2020, has jumped to 103, while bomb explosions left nearly 200 people injured, as reported by Iranian state media.

During the ceremony in the southeast city of Kerman, Iranian state television claimed a first and then a second explosion, claiming multiple casualties.

Hundreds of Iranians had gathered to commemorate Soleimani's death anniversary, according to the SNN news agency.

“We extend heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the swift recovery of the injured,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an official statement.

The foreign office spokesperson said, “Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the government and brotherly people of Iran in this hour of grief and tragedy.”

“Pakistan believes that terrorism is a menace and threat to regional and global peace and security. It needs to be confronted through bilateral and regional cooperation,” it concluded.