Parts of country likely to receive rain in next 24 hours

Vehicles passing through rainwater during the heavy rain in Karachi on March 24, 2023. — INP

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted light rain in some parts of the country, however, prolonged dry winter will prevail in many regions during the next 24 hours.

"Dry and cold weather will continue to prevail during this week and there are no chances of significant rain in the coming days," PMD Director Forecasting Irfan Virk told the state news agency.

There are chances of light rain in a few parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours, he added.

However, some parts of the country are expected to be gripped by a cold wave as a new spell of rains is predicted in southern areas, according to the PMD.

The fog patches ranging from normal to dense will continue in the plain areas of the country till the next rain, he added.

He said that dense fog is likely to continue over the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh, and Islamabad during this week therefore citizens are advised to be cautious.

According to the PMD daily forecast, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, where, very cold weather is expected in northern parts and north Balochistan.

As per the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was present over western Balochistan.

Dense fog and smog are likely to persist in Islamabad, Punjab, upper Sindh, and plain areas of KP.

However, drizzling is likely at isolated places in southwestern Balochistan and coastal areas of Makran.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern areas and northern Balochistan.

Dense fog/smog prevailed over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh, and Islamabad, while rain occurred in Dalbandin 08mm.

The lowest temperatures recorded were Leh -11 C, Skardu -09, Gilgit, Gupis -06, Astore, Kalam, Kalat, and Srinagar -05 C.