Suicide bomber, three terrorists gunned down in North Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed four terrorists including a suicide bomber in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the North Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said Tuesday.



The security forces and terrorists engaged in a gunfight during the IBO in KP’s tribal district today, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

After an intense fire exchange, four terrorists including a suicide bomber were killed. Arms, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and were planning to conduct a high-profile terrorist attack, which was averted due to a proactive response by security forces,” the ISPR added.

A sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

"Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country," it concluded.