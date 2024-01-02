Pakistan armed forces fully prepared to thwart any aggression: COAS

Emphasising the significance of indigenisation and human resource development, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Tuesday wholeheartedly endorsed Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) dedication to technological advancements and operational excellence, reassuring that the armed forces were fully prepared to thwart any aggression.



According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief made the remarks while addressing an induction and operationalisation ceremony held at an operational base of the PAF. The ceremony showcased the newly inducted weapon systems and defence assets of the PAF.

During his speech, the COAS lauded the operational preparedness of the PAF in incorporating state-of-the-art weapon systems, substantially contributing to ensuring the balance of power in the region.

Gen Munir highlighted the latest inductions in the PAF's arsenal comprising of J-10C fighter jets, air mobility platforms, modern radars, unmanned aerial systems, loitering munition capabilities, and long-range vectors which have significantly bolstered the aerial defence capabilities of the country, ISPR said.



The COAS also mentioned that the Center of Excellence for Air Mobility and Aviation Safety, College of Air Defence, and reinvigoration of the Air Power Centre of Excellence alongside the operationalisation of the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park has provided PAF the capability to stay abreast with the evolving challenges.

He emphasised the progress achieved by PAF in the emerging domains of Cyber and Space technologies to ensure an impregnable defence of the country, read the statement.

The COAS also appreciated the PAF's efforts in the transportation of relief goods for the victims of the Gaza conflict.

Following the ceremony, a spectacular airshow was conducted, featuring various PAF fighter jets, training aircraft, and UAVs. The COAS and the attendees later witnessed a static display showcasing the diverse PAF fighter, air mobility, and UAV fleet, ISPR said.