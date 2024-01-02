Hurry up! Deadline to apply for apprenticeships at top IT companies ends tomorrow

The Higher Education Commission's logo. — X/@hecpkofficial

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Tuesday reminded the graduates of computer science (CS) and information technology (IT) that the extended deadline to apply for the centralised test in connection with apprenticeships at the top IT companies in the country would expire tomorrow (January 3).



Last month, the commission extended the registration deadline for the test till January 3.

According to sources, the test is being conducted by the HEC in collaboration with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Ministry of IT & Telecom (MoITT), Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Pakistan IT Industry Association (P@SHA) and National Computing Education Accreditation Council (NCEAC).

The centralised test will be taken for the students of Semester 7 of CS and related disciplines through the virtual university platform.

This is part of an academia-industry cooperation programme to facilitate the placement of talented IT students in the IT industry to acquire hands-on experience on the latest technologies for better job opportunities in local and international markets.

As per HEC, the test will be held on January 7.

However, as per eligibility criteria for the test, the students who are currently enrolled in the seventh semester of BS/BE computing, or related disciplines.

The student application submission is through this portal.

The students were asked that the focus areas of the test include operating systems, software engineering, data structures, networking, programming, databases, and problem-solving/analytics.

An HEC official urged the students not to miss this chance to bag an apprenticeship at the top IT companies in Pakistan through the HEC centralised test for CS and IT graduates.