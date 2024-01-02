Pakistan sends third consignment of 20-tonne relief goods to Gaza

Relief goods for Gaza people are being loaded onto special Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft at Nur Khan Airbase in Islamabad, in this still taken from a video. – Radio Pakistan

Pakistan on Monday dispatched the third consignment of relief goods for Palestinians facing Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip.

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani sent off the cargo carrying medicines, surgical/medical items, hygiene kits, and dry ration with a special Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft at Nur Khan Airbase in Islamabad, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs read.

After arrival at Al Arish Airport in Egypt, the consignment will be handed over to the Red Crescent for onward distribution.



In his remarks at the sendoff ceremony, the foreign minister termed the consignment as a token of solidarity with the Palestinian brothers and sisters on the first morning of the new calendar year.

Reiterating Pakistan's unstinted support to the Palestinian people in their legitimate and valiant struggle for their right to self-determination, Jilani underlined the urgency of a ceasefire and unimpeded flow of humanitarian assistance to the people of occupied Gaza facing brutal Israeli aggression.

The Palestinian ambassador present at the ceremony thanked the government and Pakistani nation for continuous support especially the significant gesture of marking the New Year by expressing solidarity with the Palestinians.