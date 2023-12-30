Blast claims lives of two children in Balochistan's Bolan

Policeman inspecting bomb explosion site in Balochistan’s Bolan district on December 30, 2023. — Reporter

QUETTA: Two children, aged between 10 and 12, were killed Saturday after a roadside bomb exploded in the Bolan district of Balochistan, confirmed the police.

According to the police officials, the incident took place in the Mach area of Bolan and resultantly two children, Babar, 10, and Ahmed Jan, 12, were killed on the spot.

The powerful explosion occurred near shops located behind a police station on Jail Road in Bolan’s Mach area, they added, with no group taking responsibility for the attack so far.

The police officials said that the bomb was attached to a handcart. The glass windows of nearby buildings shattered due to the intensity of the blast.

Police shifted the bodies of the deceased children to the civil hospital for medicolegal formalities and called the bomb disposal squad (BDS) to collect more evidence.

Earlier in the month, at least seven people including three children had sustained wounds in an explosion targeting police personnel took place on Peshawar’s Warsak Road.

The terrorists had targeted the Machnigate Police Station’s mobile vehicle was on routine patrol when the bomb exploded.

Despite rendering matchless sacrifices in the war against terrorism, Pakistan has witnessed a spike in terror attacks during the outgoing year 2023, with outlawed groups remaining active.

Hundreds of civilians and armed forces personnel have lost their lives to militant attacks throughout the year, while August was the most deadly the nation suffered 99 attacks claiming 112 lives.

At the recent Corps Commander Conference, the military’s top brass had also expressed concerns over sanctuaries and liberty of action available to the terrorists of proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and other groups of that ilk in a neighboring country and the availability of the latest weapons to the terrorists.