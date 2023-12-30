PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (left) and PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz. — AFP/File

With scrutiny stage culminating on Saturday (today), the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) approved of the nomination papers filed by Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

As per Maryam’s spokesperson, the PML-N leader’s nomination papers from multiple Lahore and Sargodha constituencies were approved by the returning officers (ROs), Geo News reported.

Maryam, a key figure in the party’s electoral campaign and leadership heirarchy, had filed nomination papers for three National Assembly constituencies — NA-119 and NA-120 — and four Punjab Assembly constituencies — PP-159, PP-160, PP-165 and PP-80.

Two local lawyers had raised objections against Maryam’s nomination papers, citing PML-N leader’s conviction and alleging her of forging signatures on nomination papers. The RO, however, rejected the objections and approved her nomination papers subsequently.

Meanwhile, Bilawal’s nomination papers were approved from Lahore’s NA-127, said PPP leader Zulfikar Ali Badr.

Separately, in a setback to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the ECP rejected the party founder Imran Khan's for a National Assembly constituency from Punjab’s capital and his home city, Mianwali.

The former prime minister had filed his nomination papers from Lahore's NA-122 and Mianwali's NA-89 constituencies ahead of the upcoming polls slated for February 8, 2024,

Furthermore, relevant ROs rejected PTI's Zulfi Bukhari and Azam Swati’s papers from different constituencies.

Commenting on the development, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s counsel Advocate Jahangir Jadoon told the journalists in Mansehra that it was essential for the candidate contesting polls to be present in the country.

Jadoon, who filed objections against Swati, said the PTI leader was only asked to appear before the RO after which the objections would be withdrawn.

The RO later confirmed that the PTI leader’s nomination papers were rejected from NA-15.

Swati’s lawyer Sohail Swati said his client’s papers were rejected due to claims that his signatures were fake and that he was an absconder in case filed against him. He said the election tribunal would be approached against the decision.

Bukhari, on the other hand, said his papers were not being accepted due to claims that his signatures were not genuine, which he termed "ridiculous". The close aide of PTI founder Imran Khan said he even had them notarised and counter signed by the oath commission.

Announcing to move court against the decision, Bukhari also alleged that six people including his lawyers, proposers and seconders had been abducted.

“My lawyers, proposers and seconders have been abducted from inside. No one else was allowed in. A complete violation of justice and rule of law. This is not an election it’s a joke like the jokers in the care taker govt. Going to court!” the PTI leader wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

On December 26, the PML-N supremo's nomination papers for the NA-130 constituency in Lahore were approved by the ECP without any objection.

It should be noted that today is the last day of scrutiny of nomination papers submitted by candidates aspiring to contest general elections 2024.