Saturday December 30, 2023
National

Setback for PTI as ECP rejects Imran Khan's nomination papers from NA-112

PML-N raised objections to Khan's nomination papers filed for Lahore's constituency

By Dua Mirza
December 30, 2023
Former prime minister Imran Khan. — AFP/File
LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) confirmed Saturday that it has rejected the nomination papers for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khanb, dealing a major blow to the former ruling party ahead of the upcoming elections slated for February 8, 2024.

More to follow...