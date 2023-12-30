Security forces kill five terrorists in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Pakistani soldiers seen in this undated photo. — ISPR/File

RAWALPINDI: In an intelligence-based operation (IBO), security forces have wiped out five terrorists in the Mir Ali area, North Waziristan, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.



According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a terrorist commander was also included in the slain militants who were “sent to hell”. It said security forces conducted the IBO on December 29, 2023, on the reported presence of terrorists.

“During the conduct of the operation, after intense fire exchange, five terrorists, including Terrorist Commander Rahzaib aka Khuray, were sent to hell. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered during the operation,” the ISPR said.

The ISPR said locals of the area appreciated the operation, adding that a sanitisation operation was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

"The security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country," said the statement.