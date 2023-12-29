PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari (centre) poses for a picture with Raza Haroon (left) and Anees Advocate (right) after the two former MQM leaders joined PPP on December 29, 2024. — PPP

As the political parties gear up for February 8 general elections, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday roped in former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) politicians Raza Haroon and Anees Advocate.

The announcement of the senior politicians' affiliation with the PPP came after their meeting with former president and party's co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in the provincial capital of Sindh, which has become an epicentre of political realignments ahead of the polls.

Haroon, who also served as a provincial minister, earlier joined former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal's Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) in 2016, but later left this faction as well. On the other hand, Anees was also an MQM dissident who joined PSP in 2016.

It may be noted that PSP had a merger with the MQM-Pakistan earlier this year.

An official statement issued by the PPP on this occasion said that Zardari welcomed Haroon and Anees, who were former members of MQM's Rabita Committee, to the party.

The politicians discussed the "charter of Karachi" regarding the development, establishment of peace and security, and friendly environment in the port city during the meeting.

"[Former] president Asif Ali Zardari said that the PPP's Charter of Karachi will have a far-reaching impact on the future of the city. He said that the PPP is the party of the people of Karachi. We are working to restore the lights which were taken away by the rivals of peace and the merchants of hate," the statement read.

On the occasion, the ex-president mentioned the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's 10-point election agenda, saying that the PPP will bring such developmental projects for Karachi and every other city and town of Pakistan after coming into power, which will provide relief to the common man in this time of inflation.

As the country is about to stage its national-level polls next year in February, the PPP kickstarted the election campaign, with a 10-point agenda laid out by Bilawal on December 27.

Pledging to introduce policies that prioritise people's welfare, the ex-foreign minister announced the plan, which his party is to enforce if they are voted into power by the people in the upcoming polls.

Meanwhile, MQM-P has recently given their consent to negotiation on seat adjustments with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), revealed well-placed sources on Thursday.

The two parties have been in contact with each other in connection with a proposed electoral alliance for the past couple of weeks as Nawaz Sharif's party is making all-out efforts to return to power for the fourth time in the country.