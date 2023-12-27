Pakistan conducts successful test flight of Fatah-II: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan conducted a successful test flight of the multi-launch rocket Fatah-II, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday.



The Fatah-II weapon system is equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, a sophisticated navigation system, and a unique flight trajectory.

It is capable of engaging targets with high precision up to a range of 400 kilometres, added the military’s media wing.



The test was witnessed by senior officers from tri-services and dedicated scientists and engineers.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir congratulated participating troops and scientists on the successful conduct of flight test.

The flight test of the indigenously developed Fatah-I guided multi-launch rocket system was conducted on August 24, 2021, making Pakistan capable of delivering a conventional warhead.

The multi-launch rocket system gave the Pakistan Army capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory, according to the ISPR.