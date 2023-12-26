Former prime minister Imran Khan appears in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on August 25, 2022. — Reuters

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Tuesday knocked at the Supreme Court’s (SC) door again to nullify his conviction in the Toshakhana case and the trial court’s verdict.

Lawyers of the PTI's top leader submitted the appeal against his Toshakhana conviction after rectifying the objections raised by the Supreme Court Registrar’s Office earlier.

After rectifying the objections, the appeal was refiled to the SC office today.

Conviction and disqualification

The former prime minister was sentenced to three years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs100,000 by Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar on August 5, 2023, after the judge found Khan guilty of graft in the case.

Khan’s conviction in the case resulted in his disqualification from holding any public office for five years.

On Saturday, the ousted premier had petitioned the apex court against the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) order in the Toshakhana case as part of his efforts to overturn the conviction in the case to contest the general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024.

IHC ruling

However, the IHC had dismissed the PTI supremo's plea seeking suspension of the trial court’s verdict.

In his plea filed in the IHC — the same court that had suspended his sentence — Khan had sought to nullify the conviction.

In the fresh petition, Khan appealed the IHC's verdict to be stayed, stating that his sentence in the Toshakhana case had already been suspended.

He contended that he is being denied his fundamental right to contest elections due to the suspension of only his sentence instead of the entire order of conviction by the trial court, which bars him from running for office.

The IHC's two-member bench had on December 21 turned down Khan's request for the suspension of his conviction, which would have paved the way for his eligibility to stand in elections.

Toshakhana case

Under the rules governing Toshakhana — a Persian word meaning "treasure house" — government officials can keep gifts if they have a low worth, while they must pay a dramatically reduced fee to the government for extravagant items.

The Toshakhana has been under a microscope ever since the emergence of the allegations that Imran Khan purchased the gifts he received as prime minister at throwaway rates and sold them off in the open market for staggering profits.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was accused of misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than Rs140 million ($635,000).

The gifts included watches given by a royal family, according to government officials, who have alleged previously that Khan's aides sold them in Dubai.

Moreover, seven wristwatches, six made by watchmaker Rolex, and the most expensive a "Master Graff limited edition" valued at 85 million Pakistani rupees ($385,000), were also among the gifts.