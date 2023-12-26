Travis Kelce reveals nostalgic reason behind his favourite Christmas movie

Travis Kelce and brother Jason were born and raised in Cleveland

Travis Kelce and brother Jason Kelce broke down their favourite Christmas movies.

On this week’s episode of his New Heights podcast, Travis revealed that his favourite holiday classic is one that reminds him of home.

“There are so many good ones,” Travis racked his brain for some Christmas movies, before landing on a 1983 classic. “I mean, A Christmas Story hits home,” he said.

The choice by the NFL star’s – who was recently joined by girlfriend Taylor Swift in Kansas City – wasn’t surprising, considering that the movie was filmed in Cleveland – where Travis was born and raised.

Reflecting on his childhood memories, he reminisced about the movie’s iconic filming locations, such as Tower City, reminding him of “a Cleveland Christmas, snowy Christmas.”

He continued, “That’s the one that gives me the feels because it’s filmed in Cleveland,” further admitting, “I just get the feels from that one.”

The Chiefs tight end went on to explain that he’s inclined towards holiday comedies over the feel-good dramas, listing Elf, Four Christmases, Jim Carrey’s The Grinch Who Stole Christmas, and Home Alone as his holiday go-tos as well.

The brothers then took on the perennial debate surrounding Die Hard’s status as a holiday movie, reaching the unanimous conclusion that since you can watch Die Hard all year round, it’s not technically a Christmas movie.