President approves Cheema’s removal as PM’s adviser

Ahad Cheema, adviser to caretaker prime minister on establishment, speaks with the journalists in this still taken from a video. — X/@MurtazaViews/File

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the removal of Advisor to Prime Minister for Establishment Ahad Khan Cheema from his post on the advice of the premier.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar sent a summary to the president for Ahad Cheema’s removal following the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) orders.

President Alvi Monday approved the removal of Ahad Cheema on the advice of the prime minister under Article 48 of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Division also issued a notification regarding Cheema's removal as the prime minister's adviser.

Last week, the election commission had ordered the removal of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Establishment Ahad Cheema from office in a bid to ensure that free and fair polls take place.

Cheema was part of the caretaker government which is appointed to oversee the country’s affairs — with limited powers — till the elections, which are set to take place on February 8, 2024.

In line with the Constitution, the polling body can hire or fire any cabinet member of the interim government to ensure that free and fair elections take place.

In August, it had removed several members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet for being actively involved in politics.

Advocate Syed Aziz Uddin Kaka Khel had filed the petition with the ECP on September 29 against caretaker federal cabinet members Cheema and Fawad Hasan Fawad — whose status remains intact so far.