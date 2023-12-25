More than 28,000 file nomination papers for Feb 8 polls

Security personnel stand guard at the headquarters of the Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad on September 21, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: A total of 28,626 nomination papers have been filed with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from candidates aspiring to contest in the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024.

The ECP's data with Geo News shows that a total of 7,713 people have submitted their nomination papers for national assembly seats (general), with the number standing at 18,546 for provincial assemblies (general).

The top electoral body, after the expiration of the deadline for the submission of nomination papers expiring on Sunday, is currently undertaking scrutiny of the nomination papers it has received — a process slated for completion by December 30 (Saturday).

Meanwhile, appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be submitted by January 3, and decisions on these appeals will be made by January 10.

The top electoral body will issue the list of candidates on January 11, with candidates having the option to withdraw until January 12 i.e., before the ECP allots electoral symbol on January 13.

As per the data shared by the ECP, a total of 459 and 1,365 nomination papers have been received by the electoral body for the reserved seats for national and provincial legislature, respectively.

Meanwhile, on the reserved seats for non-muslims, 361 men and 32 women have submitted their nomination papers for provincial assemblies. For national assembly seats, the number stands at 140 and 10, respectively.

A total of 7,242 men along with 471 women have filed nomination papers for national assembly seats (general), whereas for provincial assemblies, the number stands at 17,744 and 802, respectively.



Here's a brief province-wise breakdown of the nomination papers filed across the country.



Sindh

The ECP received a total of 6,498 nomination papers in the province, with 1,681 candidates seeking to contest polls for the national assembly (general), whereas 4,265 nomination papers were submitted for provincial assembly seats (general).

A total of 427 nomination papers were filed for women's reserved seats, along with 125 who seek to contest polls from the reserved seats for non-muslims in the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A total of 5,278 nomination papers have been filed in the province, with 1,322 candidates seeking to contest polls for the national assembly (general), whereas 3,464 nomination papers were submitted for provincial assembly seats (general).

A total of 418 nomination papers were filed for women's reserved seats, along with 74 non-Muslims applying to contest elections from their respective reserved seats.

Balochistan

The top electoral body received a total of 2,669 nomination papers of which 631 were for general national assembly seats, whereas 1,788 were for general provincial assembly seats.

Meanwhile, 183 women along with 67 non-Muslims submitted nomination papers for their reserved seats, respectively.

Punjab

The province saw a total of 13,823 nomination papers being filed with 3,871 and 9,029 nomination papers being filed for national and provincial assembly seats (general), respectively.

A total of 796 and 127 people filed their nomination papers for the reserved seats for women and non-Muslims, respectively.

Islamabad

The federal capital saw a total of 208 people submitting their nomination papers for the national assembly (general), whereas 150 nomination papers were filed on the reserved seats for non-Muslims.