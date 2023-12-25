Islamabad top cop, DC transferred on ECP's direction

Islamabad IG Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan (left) and Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon. — X/@ICT_Police/@dcislamabad

ISLAMABAD: With the February 8 general elections inching closer, the Establishment Division, in compliance with the directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Monday removed Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nisar Khan and Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon from their posts with immediate effect.

It is pertinent to mention here that then-DIG (grade-20) Nasir was appointed as the top cop in the federal capital in May 2022, by the former Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led coalition government.

In October, the ECP had asked the interior ministry to transfer the officers after different political parties filed complaints against them fearing they may influence the outcome of the upcoming elections.

In November, the interior ministry asked the Establishment Division to transfer the Islamabad IG and the deputy commissioner without further delay in light of the directives issued by the ECP. However, the division turned a deaf ear towards the directives.

Last week, the ECP summoned the Establishment Division secretary, seeking an explanation for not removing the officers. The ECP directed the secretary to appear before it on December 26.

In a bid to avoid any departmental action or punishment, the authorities removed the officers from their posts just a day before the Establishment Division secretary was to appear before the electoral watchdog.

Interim Prime Minister Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has asked the Establishment Division to propose a panel of officers to fill the vacant posts.

“The prime minister has seen and is pleased to desire that with regard to replacement of deputy commissioner Islamabad and inspector general of police Islamabad, Establishment Division shall propose a panel of officers for his perusal/orders,” read a letter issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja had warned the government officials of strict action if they neglect their duties in the election process and show "political bias", saying free, fair, and impartial conduct of elections is essential for a thriving democracy.

“There will be no tolerance for any form of political bias among government employees, and immediate action will be taken if such complaints arise,” the CEC had warned.

The election commission had last Tuesday also ordered the removal of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Establishment Ahad Cheema from office in a bid to ensure that free and fair polls take place.

The ECP has also removed cabinet members from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's interim cabinet due to allegations that they were involved in political activities.