Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is addressing a public gathering in Nawabshah in this still taken from a video on December 25, 2024. — YouTube/@PPP-PakistanPeoplesParty

As political parties ramp up their electioneering efforts ahead of upcoming polls, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Monday pledged to end subsidies for the "elites" and instead provide funds to labourers and farmers through cards.

Speaking at a public gathering in Nawabshah, the PPP chairman highlighted that Rs300 billion was spent on the ministries and Rs1,500 billion subsidy was given by the government to the "elites" across multiple sectors such as energy, fertiliser, and others.



Calling for the devolution of federal ministries following the 18th Constitutional Amendment, Bilawal pledged to abolish 17 federal ministries if his party is to come to power after the general elections slated for February 8, 2024.

His reference was to the 18th Constitutional Amendment, passed on April 8, 2010, which devolved multiple federal ministries and powers to provinces. It divested the president of all his executive authority and made him a ceremonial head of the state.



Calling the youth the future of the country, the PPP chief said old politicians are a thing of the past.

Bilawal said the country's issues could be resolved by burying the politics of “hatred and division”.

He highlighted that the country is facing enormous challenges related to the economy and climate change.

Pledging to provide Pakistani youth employment opportunities abroad, the PPP chief said as a foreign minister he took measures to provide youth with overseas jobs.

Referring to the PPP's slogan of "roti, kapra aur maqaan" (bread, clothes, and house), Bilawal said that the people in the past may not have needed these basic necessities as much as they needed them today.

“10 years ago a family could make both ends meet in Rs35,000 salary, but in the current economic situation a family needs Rs70,000 salary [per month],” he added.

Bilawal said the incoming government should take the responsibility of doubling the salary in five years to match the inflation.

He said if the PPP came into power, they would introduce the Haari Card for farmers, the Mazdoor Card for labourers, and Nojawan Card for youth. Through Haari Card, farmers would be given subsidies instead of mill owners, he added.

“Through the Youth Card, we will give financial aid to the youth searching for a job,” he said.