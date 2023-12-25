Nation urged to forge unity as Pakistan celebrates Quaid’s 147th birthday

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of the 147th birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan’s top leaders including President Dr Arif Alvi and caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday stressed the need to forge unity.



The birth anniversary of Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being celebrated with zeal and fervour today (Monday).

A change of the guards ceremony was held at the Jinnah’s mausoleum in Karachi, whereas the day dawned with gun salutes at the federal and provincial capitals.

Special programmes have been arranged by various social, political, governmental and non-governmental organisations and various forums to celebrate the birthday of Pakistan’s founder.

The participants of the events will pay rich tribute to Jinnah for his tireless efforts and visionary leadership.

These observances of Quaid’s birthday are being widely covered by local media focusing on his legacy.

In his message, President Dr Arif Alvi said Quaid-e-Azam was the great benefactor of the nation whose tireless efforts led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent.

Dr Arif Alvi said Quaid-e-Azam advocated for the rights of the Muslim community.

The president said the current situation demanded following the vision of the father of the nation and his guiding principles in letter and spirit to promote unity and democratic values.

President Alvi stressed upon unity, hope and justice for the promotion of Islamic ideals, moral values, unity and brotherhood.

In his message on the occasion, PM Kakar said, “Quaid-e-Azam had gathered the Muslims under one banner for waging a struggle for the realisation of a separate new Muslim state on the global map.”

Extending facilitation to the nation on Quaid’s birthday, the PM said that the entire nation was celebrating the occasion with zeal, fervour and reverence. He said that they were blessed with a great leader who led the Muslims of the sub-continent and achieved a separate homeland.

“On this day, we should reaffirm our commitment to the national unity and prosperous and progressive Pakistan,” he said.

The prime minister said that the personality of the Quaid-e-Azam was still a beacon of guidance owing to his unmatched character and extraordinary leadership qualities.

His resolve and undeterred will had infused the Muslims with firm determination and courage to face all the ordeals in the continuation of their struggle and in way of achievement of their great goal, the Prime Minister Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

“Quaid’s principles of ‘unity, faith and discipline’ should be the guiding principles for all as a nation to realize the democratic state as conceived by their founder,” he emphasised.

The prime minister further observed that by following the message of unity, faith and discipline, and by rendering huge sacrifices, the Muslims of sub-continent achieved the collective objective.

“Quaid’s quality of impeccable character led the Muslims to their destination. Due to his adherence to principles, integrity and strong faith, even his foes also respected him,” the prime minister opined. He said Quaid’s life was a reflection of constitutional struggle and political acumen.

The caretaker prime minister said that being a nation, it was apt to act upon the principles of Quaid which would be the best way to pay him tribute.

On August 11, 1947, in his speech, Quaid had made it clear that every individual would have the complete freedom to practice faith and religion in Pakistan, he said and underlined the need to reiterate Quaid’s message of interfaith harmony.

Congratulating the nation on Jinnah's birthday, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said, "We will build Pakistan of Quaid, then Pakistan will rise once again.".

Former president Asif Ali Zardari said the national anthem of Pakistan reflected the philosophy of Quaid-e-Azam, which stated that the source of power was the people.