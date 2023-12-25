King Charles and Queen Camilla joined by Major Johnny Thompson, Anne at Sandringham

The monarch looked in festive spirits as he offered well-wishers

The festive Christmas celebrations of the royal family are officially underway, marked by King Charles and Queen Camilla, along with his trusted equerry, attending a traditional Christmas Eve church service this morning. This precedes the welcoming of their loved ones to the Norfolk royal estate.

The monarch, 75, looked in festive spirits as he offered well-wishers a cheery wave - and chatted with dog owners - while striding towards St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, accompanied by Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence.

King Charles smiled warmly at the crowds who'd turned out to greet the royals at the Sandringham estate, with many of them taking photos on their phones of the royal entourage.

Equerry Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Thompson was by the monarch's side, accompanying the king and senior royals safely into the church.



The Prince and Princess of Wales, their children, and other senior royals will join the King and Queen on the Norfolk estate today, although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will celebrate December 25th stateside at their home in Los Angeles.

Reports that the king and queen were hosting a bigger-than-expected family gathering with Camilla’s family joining them at Sandringham are untrue.