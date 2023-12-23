Chloe Madeley ‘living life to fullest' after James Haskell public swipe at her

The personal trainer took to Instagram to share a pouty photo of herself and a friend

Chloe Madeley is ‘living life to the fullest as she embraced her new single status on a girls' night out on Friday night.

The fitness guru, 36, took a rare night off from parenting her daughter Bodhi, 16 months, to party the night away with a pal.

Chloe headed out a week after her estranged husband James Haskell made a very public swipe about her and their now broken marriage on stage in front of a live audience.

But the television star brushed off her recent split as she enjoyed some quality time with her friends.

Chloe looked chic in a silk top as she enjoyed a drink at a bar after getting her hair and make-up done.

The personal trainer, who is the daughter of Richard and Judy, then took to Instagram to share a pouty photo of herself and a pal a little worse for wear.

James, 38, spoke out about his marriage as he appeared in Bath last week for the last of a 17-show run of World Cup Afterparty: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly - a live version of his rugby podcast.

Joined by podcast co-hosts Mike Tindall and Alex Payne, the athlete spoke out about his relationship with Chloe - from whom he split in September - and said she is unreasonable, overly critical and insensitive, and unfair in arguments.

While James had no issue making subtle jibes at his estranged wife, the pair have continued to live together while they co-parent their daughter Bodhi, 16 months.

The now exes have remained friends since their split for their daughter, but their united appearances in recent weeks sparked reconciliation rumours.

James joked he'd been hiding all this money offshore to avoid having to pay out to Chloe in their divorce before claiming he actually had no money left at all for her because he had been cancelled so many times since the split.