Parvez Elahi diagnosed with 'chest infection'

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President, Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi leaving after court case hearing, at High Court in Lahore on Friday, September 1, 2023. — PPI

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi was moved back to Adiala jail after being diagnosed with a chest infection at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC), where he was taken earlier today (Saturday).

Sources present at the medical facility told Geo News that the 77-year-old politician, who has been incarcerated for months now, was shifted to the RIC after he complained of pain in his chest earlier in the day.

Once he reached the medical facility, the former Punjab chief minister underwent a detailed observation. Following the check-up, according to sources, the medics said he would have to come back to the hospital soon.

After the procedure, he was taken back to prison under tight security.

The PTI president has remained entangled in legal battles for the better of the ongoing year, as PTI officer bearers faced the heat following the violent May 9 protests.

Earlier this month, the National Accountability Bureau filed a corruption reference of over Rs1 billion against him, his son Moonis Elahi, and others.

The anti-graft body filed the reference against the father-son duo for allegedly plundering the national treasury and receiving kickbacks. This was the same case in which he was arrested in August.

The senior PTI leader was initially arrested on June 1 in a Rs70 million graft case related to the embezzlement of development funds allocated for the Gujrat district, and has been behind bars ever since.

He was released several times in between, only to be re-arrested immediately in different cases, including a money laundering case and allegations of illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly.