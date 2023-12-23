Inside Mariah Carey's special Christmas home decorations

Mariah Carey, popularly known as the queen of Christmas, recently shared that she has put two different types of trees for this year's festive season in her home.

During an exclusive interview with People, the All I want for Christmas Is You singer said, "One is the more grand, you know, kind of gold and cream and sparkly angels and butterflies tree that I have every year that makes me really happy."

She continued, "The other one is kind of like a Charlie Brown tree, where we do Polaroids of ourselves and put them on the tree."



Carey added that we decorated our "sad little tree" with colourful lights and precious ornaments made by her fans.

Today on December 23, the singer shared a few heartfelt moments from her recent Merry Christmas One and All! tour on her Instagram handle.

She penned a sweet note, saying, "This tour has given me memories that will last a lifetime!"

While expressing her special regards towards her team and fans, the songstress wrote, "I’m so grateful to everyone who made it happen - the creative team, crew, band, dancers, singers, the incredible guests and of course YOU - the fans! I love you!! Early Merry Christmas One and All!"

Several fans poured in love and blessings for the singer in the comments section of her latest post.