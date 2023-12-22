Alert! Apply for Chinese govt scholarship as deadline looms

This representational image shows a group of graduates. — AFP/File

As aspirant students weigh their dwindling options for higher studies amid an inflation-hit education sector, there seems to be a way out for Pakistani students as they can apply for the China Scholarship Council (CSC) and get a chance to study in Chinese universities on government scholarship.

Aspirant students and researchers can submit their applications for the concerned programme can be submitted to the related HEC portal or the CSC's portal by December 28, 2023 — the given deadline for application submission for the said programme.

It is to be noted that the Government of China has designated the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for these scholarships for the academic year 2024–2025 on behalf of the Government of Pakistan.



The programme is aimed at promoting educational opportunities for foreign students and researchers pursuing bachelor's, master’s or PhD degrees.



The move not only provides a significant opportunity for Pakistani students to undertake studies and research in China but will also strengthen ties between the two countries' educational systems.

According to the official HEC website, the CSC — entrusted by China's Ministry of Education — is responsible for the enrollment and the administration of Chinese Government Scholarship Programme.

The scholarship provides an opportunity for Pakistani researchers and students to undertake studies and research in Chinese universities and aims to strengthen ties between the two countries' educational systems.



Furthermore, only those applicants are considered under the Chinese Government Scholarship Programme 2024-25 who already have a valid Higher Education Aptitude Test (HAT) or Higher Education Undergraduate Studies Admission Test (USAT) score (obtained after January 01, 2022).

The designated Chinese universities offer a wide variety of academic programmes in Science, Engineering, Agriculture, Medicine, Economics, Legal Studies, Management, Education, History, Literature, Philosophy and Fine Arts and more for scholarship recipients at all levels.